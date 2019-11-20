Stray Dog, Trained By Uttarakhand Police, Outperforms Other Breeds

A stray dog was trained and recruited by Uttarakhand Police.

A stray dog that was trained by Uttarakhand Police and recruited to their dog squad is now outperforming every other canine there. For years now, police forces in the country have been training foreign breeds like German shepherds and Labradors to sniff out explosives and work as guard dogs. In a tweet on Sunday, Uttarakhand Police said that for the first time, it trained a stray dog, and he is now the pride of the dog squad.

"Galiyon mein ghumne vaala awara doggy aaj Uttarakhand Police ke shwan dal ki shaan bana hua hai (This stray dog who used to roam the streets is now the price of Uttarakhand Police's dog squad)," they wrote on Twitter, sharing photos of the dog in question.

They added that with police training, the stray dog is outperforming dogs of other breeds, often worth lakhs.

Uttarakhand Police followed the tweet up with a video that has received a lot of love on social media. The video shows the police force's sniffer dog squad participating in a hurdle race. The stray dog, who appears at the end, jumps over all the hurdles easily to loud applause from the audience.

#UttarakhandPolice की शान है यह स्निफर डॉग दल। देश में पहली बार उत्तराखंड पुलिस ने गली के स्ट्रीट डॉग को ट्रेन कर इस श्वान दल में शामिल करने का प्रयोग किया है। देखिये इस दल के कुछ जांबाज करतब। pic.twitter.com/sQ1o1gxgDX — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) November 18, 2019

The posts have garnered a number of comments online, with many praising Uttarakhand Police for recruiting strays.

Great step, please keep uploading videos like these — Anushri Bajaj (@anushri_bajaj) November 18, 2019

Super and well trained...

Other state policy departments should adopt local breeds — vinay pattar (@pattarvinay65) November 18, 2019

Hats off to @uttarakhandcops ..thank you for proving our Indies are no less than foreign breeds — Minakshi Sur (@SurMinakshi) November 19, 2019

Earlier this year, a stray dog named Asha, rescued by West Bengal police, emerged as the top dog in an elite bomb- and drug-sniffing squad.

