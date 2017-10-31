Twitter Comes Together Against Common Enemy - Strawberry Pizza

October 31, 2017
The Internet is outraging over strawberry pizza (Representational Image)

In the 1960s, a man named Sam Panopoulos invented the pineapple pizza and the world was divided into two camps - those who liked pineapples on their pizza and those who didn't. It is still an intense, ongoing debate, but in 2017, a Twitter user has given the world something even worse to outrage over: Strawberry pizza. A Twitter user who goes by the name 'Moon Emoji' tweeted a picture of a pizza, topped only with strawberry slices, and the Internet collectively took up arms against him.

Here is the offending photograph:
 
The strawberry pizza did something that no one, in decades, has been able to do. It got people on either side of the pineapple debate to unite and put their differences aside to condemn this pizza:
 
The strawberry pizza has garnered almost 2,000 replies and has been retweeted over 2,000 times.
What's your take on it? Let us know using the comments section below.

