Twitter Comes Together Against Common Enemy - Strawberry Pizza

Here is the offending photograph:
strawberries>>pineapples pic.twitter.com/VfTJQ2WjhF- (@MoonEmojii) October 29, 2017
The strawberry pizza did something that no one, in decades, has been able to do. It got people on either side of the pineapple debate to unite and put their differences aside to condemn this pizza:
The police are on their way, I hope it was worth it.- Hunter Blake (@Blaker212) October 29, 2017
That is so wrong it's unreal- Jerome Billingham (@Jeromebilll) October 29, 2017
Why stop there tho?? Put apples and grapes on there. Hell even try grapefruit. They pair those fruits with cheese all the time!- Whorligram (@whorligram) October 29, 2017
October 29, 2017
October 29, 2017
October 30, 2017
The strawberry pizza has garnered almost 2,000 replies and has been retweeted over 2,000 times.
What's your take on it? Let us know using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news