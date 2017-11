Stockshot Or Homemade Pie? Donald Trump Aide Trolled For This Pic

I dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 - Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

l don't get a chance to work in the garage much these days but i managed to rebuild this engine this week! pic.twitter.com/TKiHmoGO9W - TBG (@ThatBoysGood) November 24, 2017

You guys should see my new house. I just built it this afternoon pic.twitter.com/hMXoUhnsTX - Jason Ence, Soccer Expert & UK Take Haver (@jasonuk17) November 24, 2017

Don't swim much but was able to put this together in under 3 hours pic.twitter.com/5J9tVJJrpv - LJ tha Fiasco (@LJthaFiasc0) November 24, 2017

I built this over the weekend pic.twitter.com/iNXet5BEkx - Coop, Dr. Good #Content, M.D., Ph.D. (@ItMeCoop) November 24, 2017

Not much of an architect but to pass the time this weekend I put this together. Just a light Friday...... pic.twitter.com/mrNuq1NKXT - LJ tha Fiasco (@LJthaFiasc0) November 24, 2017

Baked this cake for Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/er56anIFRv - Coop, Dr. Good #Content, M.D., Ph.D. (@ItMeCoop) November 24, 2017

I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday! https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 - AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

Here is the pie you will bake pic.twitter.com/nYjPp9cfkA - Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 24, 2017

US President Donald Trump's Press Secretary Sarah Sanders yesterday posted a pic of a chocolate pecan pie on Twitter. "I don't cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm!" wrote Ms Sanders. However, many on Twitter seem to think she did not actually bake the pie, as she claims, but instead uploaded a stock shot of a pie.Here is the pic she posted:Twitter soon began to mock her by posting outlandish photos accompanied with outrageous claims.A reverse image search shows that this is the only image of said pie, but that hasn't stopped people from asking for proof.Ms Sanders even responded to a request by saying she would bake a pie for the poster in the coming weekNot everyone was convincedWhat do you think? Real or just a generic picture? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news