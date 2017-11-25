Stockshot Or Homemade Pie? Donald Trump Aide Trolled For This Pic

Sarah Sanders says she baked the pie for Thanksgiving.

US President Donald Trump's Press Secretary Sarah Sanders yesterday posted a pic of a chocolate pecan pie on Twitter. "I don't cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm!" wrote Ms Sanders. However, many on Twitter seem to think she did not actually bake the pie, as she claims, but instead uploaded a stock shot of a pie.

Here is the pic she posted:
 
Twitter soon began to mock her by posting outlandish photos accompanied with outrageous claims.
 
A reverse image search shows that this is the only image of said pie, but that hasn't stopped people from asking for proof.
 
Ms Sanders even responded to a request by saying she would bake a pie for the poster in the coming week
 
Not everyone was convinced
 
What do you think? Real or just a generic picture? Let us know using the comments section below.


 

