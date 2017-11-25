Stockshot Or Homemade Pie? Donald Trump Aide Trolled For This Pic

Sarah Sanders says she baked the pie for Thanksgiving.

I dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 - Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

l don't get a chance to work in the garage much these days but i managed to rebuild this engine this week! pic.twitter.com/TKiHmoGO9W - TBG (@ThatBoysGood) November 24, 2017

You guys should see my new house. I just built it this afternoon pic.twitter.com/hMXoUhnsTX - Jason Ence, Soccer Expert & UK Take Haver (@jasonuk17) November 24, 2017

Don't swim much but was able to put this together in under 3 hours pic.twitter.com/5J9tVJJrpv - LJ tha Fiasco (@LJthaFiasc0) November 24, 2017

I built this over the weekend pic.twitter.com/iNXet5BEkx - Coop, Dr. Good #Content, M.D., Ph.D. (@ItMeCoop) November 24, 2017

Not much of an architect but to pass the time this weekend I put this together. Just a light Friday...... pic.twitter.com/mrNuq1NKXT - LJ tha Fiasco (@LJthaFiasc0) November 24, 2017

Baked this cake for Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/er56anIFRv - Coop, Dr. Good #Content, M.D., Ph.D. (@ItMeCoop) November 24, 2017

I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday! https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 - AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

Here is the pie you will bake pic.twitter.com/nYjPp9cfkA - Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 24, 2017