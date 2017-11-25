Stockshot Or Homemade Pie? Donald Trump Aide Trolled For This Pic

Here is the pic she posted:
I dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7- Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017
Twitter soon began to mock her by posting outlandish photos accompanied with outrageous claims.
l don't get a chance to work in the garage much these days but i managed to rebuild this engine this week! pic.twitter.com/TKiHmoGO9W- TBG (@ThatBoysGood) November 24, 2017
You guys should see my new house. I just built it this afternoon pic.twitter.com/hMXoUhnsTX- Jason Ence, Soccer Expert & UK Take Haver (@jasonuk17) November 24, 2017
Don't swim much but was able to put this together in under 3 hours pic.twitter.com/5J9tVJJrpv- LJ tha Fiasco (@LJthaFiasc0) November 24, 2017
I built this over the weekend pic.twitter.com/iNXet5BEkx- Coop, Dr. Good #Content, M.D., Ph.D. (@ItMeCoop) November 24, 2017
Not much of an architect but to pass the time this weekend I put this together. Just a light Friday...... pic.twitter.com/mrNuq1NKXT- LJ tha Fiasco (@LJthaFiasc0) November 24, 2017
Baked this cake for Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/er56anIFRv- Coop, Dr. Good #Content, M.D., Ph.D. (@ItMeCoop) November 24, 2017
A reverse image search shows that this is the only image of said pie, but that hasn't stopped people from asking for proof.
I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday! https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7- AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017
Ms Sanders even responded to a request by saying she would bake a pie for the poster in the coming week
Don't worry @AprilDRyan because I'm nice I'll bake one for you next week #RealPie#FakeNews ;-) https://t.co/5W3mGbKs4J- Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 24, 2017
Not everyone was convinced
Here is the pie you will bake pic.twitter.com/nYjPp9cfkA- Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 24, 2017
