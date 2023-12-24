''Step Away'': Harsh Goenka Shares Thought-Provoking Video On How Phones Impact Relationships

Mr Goenka shared the video of inspirational speaker Simon Sinek

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media fans entertained. On Friday, the tech-savvy businessman shared a thought-provoking video about an issue that is significantly relevant to our lives. The video talks about smartphone addiction and how it impacts our relationships. While phones keep us connected and help maintain relationships, in some ways, they drive a wedge between us, too.

Mr Goenka shared the video of inspirational speaker Simon Sinek wherein he explains how even holding a phone in our hands while talking to someone else gives them the impression that they are not the top priority. ''Imagine I'm here talking to you, holding my phone. It's not buzzing, not beeping, and no one's calling me, I'm just holding it. Do you feel as if you're the most important thing to me right now? No, you don't. That's the association'' Mr Sinek said in the video.

''Step away from the screen, embrace the world, and rediscover the joy of living in the moment…..'' the caption of the video shared by Mr Goenka read.

Watch the video here:

Step away from the screen, embrace the world, and rediscover the joy of living in the moment….. pic.twitter.com/Rqqt8gQVmp — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 22, 2023

In the video, Mr. Sinek advised against placing the phone on the table during meetings or family dinners and instead putting it in airplane mode to remove the temptation of incoming notifications.

''And this is how we should be interacting with people, giving them our full attention. Because the idea is not that we hear the words they say, but that they feel heard. If you wake up in the morning and check your phone before you say good morning to the person sitting next to you, you probably have a problem. If you have to take your room to room, no matter where you go, you have a problem. And just like any recreational drug, the more you practice leaving it away.''

He also recommended leaving unnecessary phones at home while going out for a family dinner or client meeting, or keeping them away out of sight, in the car, or in a bag. He concluded the video by saying, ''Like any addiction, it just takes a little work.''

Several internet users appreciated the crucial reminder, while others talked about the difficulty of following the advice in an era where everything is dependent on phones.

One user wrote, ''Living in the moment is a great art.'' Another commented, ''Some calls may be an emergency call, so it can't be possible as a thumb rule. Based on the Situation this can be implemented. Better put it on vibration/silent mode, you can accept/reject that call.''

A third said, ''Nowadays it is very difficult to go out without a phone as we are so much addicted to UPI payments.'' A fourth added, ''Phone addiction is not just another drug, it's worse because of the fact that the power of numbers is behind phone addiction.''

Yet another said, ''The saddest part is we are all seeing this on our phones.''