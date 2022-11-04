Starbucks Co-Founder Eats Dosa In Bengaluru, Gives It 3 Stars

Mr Siegl also wrote a note for the restaurant in its guest book.

It was a day to remember for people present at Bengaluru's Vidyarthi Bhavan when Zev Siegl, the co-founder of Starbucks, the world's largest coffee chain, walked into the eatery. Mr Siegl relished a plate of masala dosa with a cup of quintessential filter coffee. Pictures from his visit were shared on Instagram by Vidyarthi Bhavan, which is a heritage South Indian veg restaurant, started in 1943 as a small students' eatery.

Mr Siegl is in Bengaluru for the Global Investors Meet 2022.

Mr Siegl also wrote a note for the restaurant in its guest book. It read, “My friend, it is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle. Thank you.” Mr Siegl also added three stars to his note.

The text attached to the pics read, “We were happy and proud to have Mr. Zev Siegl, Co-founder of Starbucks, at Vidyarthi Bhavan today evening. He enjoyed our Masale Dose and Coffee and expressed it in our Guest book as well. Mr. Zev Siegl is an American businessman who co-founded Starbucks in 1971. He later served as Vice President and Director of Starbucks. He is now in Bengaluru as a participant in the Global Investors Meet 2022 to share his entrepreneurship insights based on his accumulated experience.”

The post has gone viral on social media. People couldn't control their excitement after seeing the Starbucks co-founder having filter coffee.

A user wrote, “Amazing! Starbucks founder having VB's delicious filter coffee after masala dosai. Proud of you.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, another added, “Co-founder of Starbucks coffee drinking namma filter kaapi.”

“Now, we might see filter coffee in Starbucks too,” wrote a person.

A few wanted to know how Mr Siegl reacted after tasting the filter coffee.

Giving a shout-out to Vidyarthi Bhavan for their hospitality, a user wrote, “Thank you so much for making his visit so memorable. Your grace, hospitality, warmth and great food along with the three generations of Vidyarthi Bhavan was an honour he will treasure for life and has thanked the family, and your entire staff.”

Twitter users too were in for a surprise after looking at the pictures.

A person wrote, “Any chance of a tie-up with Starbucks ? Take VB global.”

— NGR (@NGR_blr) November 4, 2022

It is a “coffee day,” declared a few.

— karthik sankar (@karthiksankar14) November 4, 2022

The Global Investors Meet 2022 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2. It is a three-day-long event.

