Sridevi To Salman Khan: TikTok Doppelgangers Take Internet By Storm

TikTok's Sridevi has millions of 'likes' on her videos.

Video-sharing platform TikTok thrives on viral challenges, funny videos, bizarre trends and more. Spend enough time on the app, however, and you will realise that it is also full of 'doppelgangers'. A number of TikTok users, it seems, owe their popularity to imitating popular Bollywood stars - from Sridevi to Salman Khan, Madhubala to Karisma Kapoor. Not only do these TikTok users resemble Bollywood stars, they also recreate their iconic songs and movie scenes in their videos.

Take a look at some of the doppelgangers that are gaining popularity on TikTok with their videos.

One TikTok user, named Rakhi, has created a buzz on the video-sharing platform by recreating many of Sridevi's songs and movie scenes. Her videos, that have collectively received over 6.3 million 'likes', show her acting out scenes from popular Sridevi movies like ChaalBaaz and Himmatwala. Take a look at some of them below:

If you think there is no one like Bhai, think again. Salman Khan's lookalike, Najeem Khan, is extremely popular on TikTok with 2.8 million followers. Najeem's videos receive thousands of views each and show him dressing up and acting like the 53-year-old Bollywood star. See for yourself:

It is not just Salman Khan and Sridevi who have doppelgangers on TikTok. Karisma Kapoor's lookalike, who goes by the name 'Bebojethwa', is also popular on the video-sharing app. Her videos show her dressing up and lip-syncing to famous Karisma Kapoor songs and dialogues.

One of the most popular TikTok stars today is Priyanka Kandwal. Her uncanny resemblance to Madhubala, coupled with her black-and-white videos, has earned her over 1.8 million 'likes' on TikTok. In her videos, she can be seen lip-syncing to songs like Teri Mehfil Mein and Achha Ji Main Haari.

Alina Rai is another TikTok user who went viral earlier in the year when the Internet found out that she is a doppelganger of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. Take a look at some of her videos below:

Which of these videos did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.