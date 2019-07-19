Spider With Human-Like Face On Its Back Horrifies The Internet. Watch

A spider with a human-like face on its back has gone viral online.

A spider going viral online has left a lot of people shuddering. The reason - its unique markings. The spider, which was spotted in China, appears to have a human-like face on its back, complete with a pair of 'eyes' and a 'mouth'. The arachnid has created quite the buzz on social media.

"Has spiderman been found?" quipped People's Daily, China while sharing the video on Twitter. "This spider with a humanlike face on its back was found at a home in C China's Hunan and has gone viral on Chinese social media."

They asked social media users if they could identify the species too.

Take a look at the green spider below:

Has spiderman been found? This spider with a humanlike face on its back was found at a home in C China's Hunan and has gone viral on Chinese social media. Do you know its species? pic.twitter.com/0iU6qaEheS — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) July 16, 2019

According to China Daily, the spider was found crawling on a plant in the Yuanjiang city of Hunan province. It was found by a woman surnamed Li, who said the black lines on the spider's back resembled human hair.

On Twitter, the human-like spider inspired a lot of reactions:

This not Spiderman , this is VENOM — M. (@MahdiSahel1) July 16, 2019

It's like something sneaked out of area 51 https://t.co/ar7korijas — Umar Salim (@pharuq_salim) July 16, 2019

One man compared its face to Edvard Munch's 'Scream'

Another identified the spider as a the harmless 'thomisidae'

Happy to solve the mystery here. This looks like the harmless thomisid, Ebrechtella tricuspidata. Pic from Yaginuma, 1986. @DrRichJP is lways happy to help with spider facts! 😄🕷️ #LoveSpiders#EverySpiderMatters#CoolCrabSpiderpic.twitter.com/a9rh5dyZsM — Richard J. Pearce (@DrRichJP) July 18, 2019

