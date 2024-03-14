Southern Railway Shares Video Of Women Singing On Vande Bharat, Internet Calls It ''Public Nuisance''

Many slammed the women for not following social etiquette and disturbing other passengers

Southern Railway recently took to X to share a video of women passengers singing patriotic songs aboard the Vande Bharat Express train. However, internet users termed the act as a ''public nuisance'' and urged Railways to not promote such videos. In the over 1-minute clip, 12 women are seen enthusiastically singing a Telugu song while travelling onboard the Chennai to Mysuru Vande Bharat Express.

"A symphony of joy aboard the #Chennai - #Mysuru Vande Bharat Express! Witness the enchanting moments as these young ladies turn their journey into a delightful musical escapade with their sweet songs," the caption of the video shared by Southern Railway read.

🚄🎶 A symphony of joy aboard the #Chennai - #Mysuru Vande Bharat Express! 💃✨



Witness the enchanting moments as these young ladies turn their journey into a delightful musical escapade with their sweet songs.#SouthernRailway#VandeBharat#VandeBharatExpresspic.twitter.com/BuiwzxZnz3 — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) March 12, 2024

Needless to say, a majority of internet users were not impressed and slammed the women for not following social etiquette and disturbing other passengers. The Railways also faced backlash and many wondered why ''things that can affect the public'' are being encouraged.

One user wrote, ''How much extra do I have to pay to shut up such passengers creating a public nuisance? Are you encouraging this behaviour? What if somebody just wants to sleep in this modern, silent-operation train?''

Another commented, ''Why are they even promoting such acts?'' A third said, ''Honestly irritating, they can wear headphones and listen to their song, or maybe get down and do group activities. If I am paying a premium to travel, I need a good and comfortable sleep, streaming music of my personal choice through headphones. Don't make this a new normal.''

A fourth wrote, ''It is not a symphony. It noise to fellow passengers who did not pay to get into this chaotic circus.''

A fifth commented, ''What kind of nuisance is this? When will we ever learn social etiquette to travel quietly, and respect others' choice to travel noiselessly? Do all this in Japan and will be straight kicked out of the train.''

A sixth said, ''Please stop promoting these things because already there is a big nuisance of influencers/ vloggers/ loud sound from phones on trains spoiling the peaceful travel.''

Yet another added, ''This just sheer nuisance. Why would fellow travellers tolerate this? This tweet coming from the government handle is disappointing. Please don't promote such.''