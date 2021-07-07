Sonu Sood Was Treated To The 'World's Best Veg Biryani' In Hyderabad

Actor Sonu Sood with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao

Actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter this evening to thank Telangana IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao for treating him to "the world's best veg biryani". The note of thanks came after Mr Sood, a vegetarian, became the target of some lighthearted trolling last month when he asked the minister to "keep the Hyderabad biryani" ready for him. His tweet had sparked a flurry of amused comments with Twitter users rushing to remind him that Hyderabad biryani is traditionally a non-vegetarian preparation.

On Tuesday, when Mr Sood called on the minister at his office at Pragati Bhavan, and was treated to veg biryani at lunch. "Thank you so much brother for treating me with the world's best veg biryani," Mr Sood wrote on Twitter, responding to Mr Rao's tweet praising him for his "selfless service" during the pandemic.

"Now I can officially say, 'You are the best host in Telangana'," he added.

Thank you so much brother for treating me with the world's best veg biryani.

Now I can officially say, "You are the best host in Telangana".

Love you loads❣️ https://t.co/uiBvoM75Wr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 7, 2021

Sonu Sood has been in the limelight for his philanthropic work during the pandemic. During the meeting, KTR, as the minister is popularly known, reportedly praised him for his work during the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Sood had shared photos from the meeting on Tuesday. "Thank you so much for all the love and warmth my brother @KTRTRS," he wrote, tagging the minister. "You are a visionary, a leader who sets an example of empathy," he said.

Thank you so much for all the love and warmth my brother @KTRTRS , I have no words to thank you for your hospitality. May the almighty guide us to bring many more smiles to the needy. You are a visionary, a leader who sets an example of empathy. ???????? pic.twitter.com/2TAM0yWZPz — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 6, 2021

Mr Rao had earlier hailed Sonu Sood a "super hero" for his charity efforts. The meeting on Tuesday ended with the minister honouring the actor with a shawl.