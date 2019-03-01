Some Life Advice From World Number 1, Novak Djokovic. Note This Down

Offbeat | | Updated: March 01, 2019 11:36 IST
A picture shared by Novak Djokovic on Instagram


When the world's number one tennis player offers some life advice, you can be sure it's worth noting down. Tennis star Novak Djokovic took to Instagram this morning to share some helpful advice - but the accompanying picture will leave you chuckling. Though you may have heard many versions of the old "when life gives you lemons..."rhyme, his version might just be the best one.

"When life gives you lemons... don't wait for the lemonade," wrote Djokovic on Instagram. With these words of wisdom, he posted a picture which shows him biting down on a lemon, hanging from a plant.

The picture was clicked in California, where Djokovic will be participating in the annual BNP Paribas Open.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When life gives you lemons.. don't wait for the lemonade

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on

The hilarious post from the Serbian tennis player has collected over 50,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments since it was shared.

"Very good advice from a great sportsman," wrote one person in the comments section. "Hahaha well said," laughed another. "Are you eating lemons just like that? Oh please video it! Your face would be priceless!" said a third commenter.

Novak Djokovic's Instagram feed is full of such hilarious, witty posts. About a week ago, he shared a throwback picture with his two brothers that went viral.

 

Trending

Novak Djokovic

