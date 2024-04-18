Social Media Post About Migrant Vendor's Success Takes The Internet By Storm

The post depicts the challenges encountered by Vidyanand Yadav on his journey.

India's migrant worker population, which is estimated at over 4 crore according to 2011 census data, plays a vital role in the nation's economic growth across various sectors like construction, manufacturing, and agriculture. Many embark on journeys from rural areas seeking better opportunities, often facing challenges like low wages, inadequate housing, and limited access to social security. Despite these hardships, their determination and hard work are evident in the numerous "rags-to-riches" stories that emerge. These tales exemplify the immense potential and resilience of Indian migrant workers.

Recently, an X user named @Gyaneshwar_Jour shared the story of an individual from Bihar who initially worked as a low-paid labourer but later established a successful paan shop. Now, he earns a substantial monthly income, significantly improving his living standards. His progress is such that he now travels to his hometown by aeroplane.

Vidyanand Yadav's story is truly commendable, showcasing the exemplary work ethic of Biharis. He shared his journey, stating, "I left home in 2002 at a young age and landed in Kolkata's Bada Bazar, where I started as a dishwasher in a hotel. However, during my tenure, I acquired the skill of making sweets and transitioned into a confectioner. For four years, I worked with a caterer, earning an average of Rs 2500. Subsequently, I moved to Ludhiana, continuing my confectionery work. By 2011, my earnings were meagre, leaving nothing to remit home."

"Encouraged by villagers, I ventured to Bangalore, where many had found success. Recognising the demand, I opened my first paan shop in Vijay Nagar, which flourished. Buoyed by this success, I summoned my two brothers from the village, expanding to three shops."

"Regarding earnings, each shop averages sales worth 15 to 20 thousand rupees. Even after deducting expenses, no shop earns less than 2 lakh rupees monthly. Life has taken a positive turn."

The post has gotten a lot of attention, and several people are liking and sharing the incredible story of a successful migrant worker.

Migrant workers are the backbone of India's economic growth, and their stories not only celebrate hard work but also illuminate areas for policy improvements to ensure a more just and equitable future for this vital segment of the workforce.