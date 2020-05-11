Snow-Capped Himalayan Peaks Seen From Saharanpur. Pics Are Viral

A view of the Himalayas from Saharanpur.

After residents of a village in Bihar got a glimpse of snow-capped Himalayan mountains a few days ago, a city in Uttar Pradesh woke up to the stunning view on Sunday. Photographs captured yesterday show the snowy peaks of the Himalayas visible from Saharanpur, which is located hundreds of kilometers away. Residents of Saharanpur were able to enjoy the stunning view for the second time in less than two weeks after severe thunderstorms and rain cleared the air on Sunday.

The photos were captured by Dr Vivek Banerjee, a paediatrician in the city. They went viral after Indian Forest Services officer Ramesh Pandey shared them on Twitter.

"Snow clad mountains of Himalaya got visible again in Saharanpur today. The city had a clearer sky after severe thunderstorm and heavy rains," wrote Mr Pandey while posting the photos on the microblogging platform.

Snow clad mountains of Himalaya got visible again in Saharanpur today. The city had a clearer sky after severe thunderstorm and heavy rains. Dr Vivek Banerjee, a paediatrician in the city captured and shared these beautiful moments this afternoon. #lockdowneffect@IshitaBhatiaTOIpic.twitter.com/YnZaCiXtSK — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) May 10, 2020

Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan also shared a photo of the mountains on Twitter. "Pollution made us blind. See how people of Saharanpur are now able to see hills of Yamnotri and Gangotri from their houses," he wrote. "This picture of Shri Vivek Banerjee captured it."

#Pollution made us blind. See how people how #Saharanpur now able to see hills of #Yamnotri & #Gangotri from their houses. This pictures of Shri Vivek Banerjee captured it. Hope the people will appreciate what they were missing earlier. pic.twitter.com/nzFo0UO4AB — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 11, 2020

The pictures generated a huge buzz on Twitter, where they have garnered thousands of 'likes' and comments.

It's mesmerizing???? — Sitanshu Pandey IFS (@IfsSitanshu) May 10, 2020

This looks so magical. Can't wait to pass through the city to witness it myself. — Ankit Kumar (@AnkitKumar_IFS) May 10, 2020

On April 30, Saharanpur had woken up to a view of snow-capped peaks of Gangotri after decades. "It was truly a rare sight. People in Saharanpur haven't had such a clear view of snow-capped peaks in the past decades," Saharanpur divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar had told Times of India at the time.

Let us know what you think of these pictures using the comments section