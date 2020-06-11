Snake Hunter Left Bleeding After Fight With 17-Foot Python

Snake hunter Mike Kimmel captured a 17-foot python.

A snake hunter in Florida managed to catch a massive 17-foot python - but not before it left him bloodied and bruised. According to Local 10 News, conservationist and python hunter Mike Kimmel found the huge snake in the Everglades. A contractor with the South Florida Water Management District, Mr Kimmel - who is also known by his social media moniker Python Cowboy - documented the experience of trapping the invasive python in an Instagram post.

"I headed out into the swamp in search of an invasive #ManEater and at 11am I found her.... she wasn't coming without a fight," he wrote. " She immediately started to battle it out, taking strikes and pulling me into some tall grass with her, making it difficult to dodge her strikes... she was able to successfully get a bite on me."

The snake managed to puncture his "bicep and forearm, piercing an artery and hitting some nerves". After a long battle, Mr Kimmel managed to capture and humanely euthanize the python, which is considered an invasive species in Florida.

In a separate post, he also shared disturbing visuals of his bloodied arm. "This ain't good. I think she got an artery," he said.

"What a monster!! Thanks for getting rid of these invasive species," wrote one person in the comments section. "Absolutely terrifying," said another.

Mike Kimmel is a state-contracted python hunter, which means he gets bonuses based on snake length, reports The Palm Beach Post. He also helps in trapping other invasive species like green iguana, Egyptian geese and feral hogs.

According to the US Geological Survey, non-native Burmese pythons have established a breeding population in South Florida and are one of the most concerning invasive species in Everglades National Park. They compete with native species for food, and have been linked to severe mammal declines in the area. The South Florida Water Management District's python elimination program has removed 2,970 pythons to date.