Indian Woman Achieves Guinness World Record For Longest Hair

Smita Srivastava from Uttar Pradesh holds Guinness World Record for longest hair.

Smita Srivastava, a 46-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, India, recently secured a Guinness World Records title for having the longest hair on a living person. She has abstained from cutting her hair since the age of 14, and her remarkable tresses were officially measured at an impressive length of 7 feet and 9 inches. Inspired by the iconic long hairstyles donned by Hindi actresses in the 1980s, Ms Srivastava's dedication to maintaining her lengthy locks has now earned her a place in the record books.

"In Indian culture, goddesses traditionally had very long hair. In our society, it is considered inauspicious to cut hair, so that is why women used to grow hair," Smita explained. "Long hair enhances the beauty of women."

According to Guinness World Records, Smita usually washes her hair twice per week. The entire process, including washing, drying, detangling, and styling, takes up to three hours each time. She spends 30-45 minutes washing it, then dries it with a towel before using her hands to detangle it, which typically takes two hours to do.

"I lay a sheet down on which I detangle my hair while standing on my bed," Smita said.

Once her hair is detangled and fully dried, she combs it before braiding it or tying it into a bun.

Smita reveals that whenever she ventures outdoors with her hair flowing freely, onlookers are left "amazed." She notes that people find it difficult to fathom the existence of such lengthy hair, expressing disbelief at the extraordinary length she has maintained over the years.

"People come to me, touch my hair, take pictures, and take selfies with me, and they often inquire about the products I use, as my hair is beautiful.

"I tell them what I apply to my hair, and they express their intention to do the same to achieve healthy hair."

Smita is overjoyed to now hold this Guinness World Records title, which she says she used to dream about.

"God answered my prayers," she told GWR.