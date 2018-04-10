Video: Small Plane Crashes Onto Golf Course, Bursts Into Flames

An eyewitness tweeted a short video of the fiery aftermath of the plane crash in Scottsdale, Arizona

Offbeat | | Updated: April 10, 2018 13:10 IST
A small plane crashed and burst into flames on a golf course in Scottsdale, Arizona

A small plane crashed and burst into flames on a golf course in the United States. Police from Scottsdale, Arizona confirm that there have been "multiple" fatalities but say nobody on the ground was injured as a result of the plane crash. An eyewitness filmed the aftermath of the crash and posted the video on Twitter, which shows a fireball in the distance.

The crash took place shortly after the plane took off from Scottsdale Airport on Monday night, say authorities. The small plane crashed onto the famed TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course.

Police officers told the media that they received multiple calls about the crash. 

Many took to social media initially to ask about what had happened, citing a burning smell and the sound of sirens.
 

One eyewitness posted a short video of the fiery aftermath of the crash on Twitter: 
 

The plane was a Piper PA-24 Comanche, which can carry up to six people, according to CBS news.

At the time of the crash, the weather conditions were clear with slight winds of about three miles per hour, reports Arizona's 3TV/CBS 5

The Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, is yet to confirm how many people were onboard the aircraft or what caused it to crash. 

