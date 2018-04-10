Video: Small Plane Crashes Onto Golf Course, Bursts Into Flames

The crash took place shortly after the plane took off from Scottsdale Airport on Monday night, say authorities. The small plane crashed onto the famed TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course.
Police officers told the media that they received multiple calls about the crash.
Many took to social media initially to ask about what had happened, citing a burning smell and the sound of sirens.
anyone know whats going on in the canal by scottsdale and frank lloyd wright theres helicopters shining spotlights on someone standing on the hill next to the canal and it smells like fire and now i hear sirens— sydh (@j3rrys3inf3ld) April 10, 2018
One eyewitness posted a short video of the fiery aftermath of the crash on Twitter:
Just witnessed a plane crash in Scottsdale. pic.twitter.com/wmZz008JSQ— Versace King (@versaceking101) April 10, 2018
The plane was a Piper PA-24 Comanche, which can carry up to six people, according to CBS news.
The Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, is yet to confirm how many people were onboard the aircraft or what caused it to crash.
