Single On Valentine's Day? Google India Has A Recommendation

Couples around the world are gearing up for Valentine's Day - the unofficial holiday of love when people celebrate with their loved ones. While companies cash in on the Valentine's Day craze with special merchandise, and roses and chocolates fly off the shelves, the holiday may not be much of an occasion for those who are single. With February 14 fast approaching, Google India took a lighthearted dig at those who are single on Valentine's Day using a popular meme format and recommending a song.
"YouTube India recommends: Tanhaaai," the tech giant tweeted on Wednesday, recommending a song from Dil Chahta Hai that literally translates to loneliness.
Google India's tweet has collected more than 1,300 'likes' and a ton of amused comments, including one from YouTube India.
YouTube, the video-streaming platform owned by Google, tweeted: "Press F for our single comrades," - leading to their comments section being filled with the letter "F".
Many Twitter users joined the fun with their own versions of the meme format and witty rejoinders:
Forever Single 💔😭
February 5, 2020
Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14. The days preceding Valentine's Day are celebrated as the Valentine Week, with the first one - Rose Day - being celebrated on February 7.Click for more trending news