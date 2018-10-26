Shocking Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening And Swallowing Two Women In Turkey

Viral footage shows two women being swallowed by a sinkhole in Turkey.

Shocking CCTV footage from Turkey has captured the exact moment a sidewalk collapsed in the city of Diyarbakir, swallowing two women. Footage that has gone viral on the Internet shows two women falling into a sinkhole that opened up right beneath their feet. According to local reports, the women were identified as Dr Suzan Kuday Balik and nurse Ozlem Duymaz. The incident took place at around 4pm on Wednesday.

In the shocking CCTV clip, the pair is seen walking along the pavement before stopping to talk to each other. Within moments, the sidewalk collapses, swallowing both of them.

Passersby are seen rushing to help them out of the rubble. Miraculously, the two managed to escape with only some minor injuries.

The footage was released by Turkish security forces, and has since gone viral after being shared and re-shared thousands of times.

Watch the shocking video below:

According to Medimagazin, the two women were taken to a hospital. They were discharged after being treated for some light injuries.

The area has now been sealed off while police and fire department investigate why the sinkhole opened up.

In August this year, a sinkhole opened up on a busy road in China, swallowing two cars.