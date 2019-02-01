She Ordered A Cat Dish Online. Amazon Sent Her Illegal Stun Gun Instead

A woman received a stun gun and pepper spray through Amazon. (Representative Image)

A woman in Canada was shocked to receive a stun gun and a pepper spray - both items prohibited in the country - instead of the cat dish she had ordered from Amazon. Jacynthe Cardin said the package was left on her doorstep on Monday, reports CTV News.

Ms Cardin carried both the items to a police station in her city, Montreal.

"I just took another look at the box to be sure it's my package, but it's my name on it and my address," she said to CTV News. "I was so surprised and when my husband came back from work I showed it... We don't have kids - so if I had one and he found the package, he would have taken it and tried it."

According to BBC, Amazon attributed the "unfortunate incident" to a bar-code scanning error. They believe it was a warehouse worker in the US who put the wrong label on a box containing the stun gun and pepper spray.

"This was an unfortunate incident and we are taking this matter very seriously to ensure it doesn't happen again," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. "We will continue to work directly with the customer to resolve this incident."

Amazon is now also sending her a cat dish for her pet cat, George-Michael.