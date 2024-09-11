Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Blasts Employees Who Waste Money On Buying Coffee, Sandwiches

Mr O'Leary's advice quickly went viral

Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary is known for his blunt opinions, and his thoughts on workers spending money on daily coffee and work lunches were no different.

"Stop buying coffee for $5.50. You got to work and spend $15 on a sandwich – what are you, an idiot?" Mr O'Leary, known as Mr. Wonderful, remarked in a financial advice clip shared on Instagram last week.

"It costs 99 cents to make a sandwich at home and bring it with you," he continued, "You start to add that up every day, it's a ton of money. Most people, particularly working in metropolitan cities, are just starting on their job, making their first $60,000, [and they] piss away about $15,000 a year on stupid stuff, and that's what they should stop doing."

See the viral video here:

Mr O'Leary's advice quickly went viral and triggered mixed reactions online.

A user commented, "100% agree. I bring my lunch every day not only do you save money it's one less decision on what to eat, and you eat healthier."

Another user wrote, "Spend millions on watches, but save on coffee?"

"It's not 99 cents for a sandwich - food at the store is not free or cheap - bringing your lunch and making coffee at home is less expensive," the third user wrote on Instagram.

"I have to chuckle at people who have made a fortune off consumers then tell the consumers not to spend money on the things that made them wealthy," the fourth user remarked.

"Drink that coffee and buy that sandwich, don't let a rich dude tell you what you can and cannot do with your own money. Nobody telling him what to do with his," the fifth user advised.



