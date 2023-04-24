Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal Slams Google, Flags 'Illegal' Billing System

Anupam Mittal's tweet has gone viral

Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal recently called out Alphabet-owned Google for its illegal choice billing system. Mr Mittal even termed the tech giant a "Digital East India company."

He wrote that Google is working in disregard to Indian laws and he hopes that the Prime Minister's office is taking note.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Mittal wrote, "Received a call from Google today mandating their payments for Indian developers in continued violation & disregard of CCI_India orders & Indian laws. Neo-colonialism at its worst! Hope the media, courts & @PMOIndia are taking note ... the Digital East India Co is here."

Check out the tweet here:

Received a call from @Google today mandating their payments for Indian developers in continued violation & disregard of @CCI_India orders & Indian laws. Neo-colonialism at its worst! Hope the media,

courts & @PMOIndia 🇮🇳 are taking note … the Digital East India Co is here — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) April 20, 2023

The 'Shark Tank India' judge also responded to a Twitter user if he was referring to the 30 per cent commission that the tech giant demands, he said, "amongst other things".

Mr Mittal told Inc42 that he was warned that his company would have to comply with the new policy by April 26 or its apps would be taken off the Play Store.

"We will not give up the fight easily... It is fundamentally illegal in our interpretation and in the law's interpretation and, according to the law of the land, they are asking us to do illegal activities. They (Google) are saying that I am your overlord... and you have to listen to my instructions, not the court in your country, not the law in your country, not the institutions of your country," said Mr Mittal.

Mr Mittal mentioned that he is deploying his own set of strategies to reach out to higher authorities and to push the matter in the right direction.