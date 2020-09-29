Shark In Heart-Shaped School Of Fish And Other Winners From Drone Awards 2020

"Love Heart of Nature" by Australian photographer Jim Picot.

The Drone Photo Awards 2020 have given people a glimpse of the world from a different perspective. This competition celebrates the best of aerial drone photography, inviting photographers to share their best aerial shots. Part of the 6th edition of the Siena Awards Festival, which will be held in Siena from October 24 to November 29, the Drone Photo Awards competition is a place for "images that capture the beauty of the world seen from the skies and allow imagination to tell a story", according to a press release by Siena Awards.

The winners of Drone Photo Awards 2020 have been declared, and the overall prize for this year was awarded to Australian photographer Jim Picot for his image "Love Heart of Nature". The shot immortalizes a salmon school in Australia, forming the shape of a heart with a shark swimming inside it.

In the Abstract category, photographer Paul Hoelen from New Zealand won the first place with "Phoenix Rising". The aerial image, taken in central California, is dedicated to the evocative regeneration process in the industrial mining site of Lake Owens.

In the Urban category, Polish photographer Tomasz Kowalski took home the top prize with his photograph "Alien Structure on Earth", which shows the Petronas Towers of Kuala Lumpur.

Italian photographer Roberto Corinaldesi conquered the Sports category. His image, named "On the Sea", shows people swimming in Cornwall.

The Wedding category winner is Maldivian photographer Mohamed Azmeel with "Tropical Bride", who says, "I used the flowers and the leaves leftover from the decoration of a wedding, to make something creative."

For the category Life Under COVID-19, the winner was "Black Flag" from Tel Aviv the Israeli photographer Tomer Appelbaum. The photo shows thousands of Israelis maintain social distancing while protesting against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Rabin Square on 19 April 2020.

Mexican photographer Joseph Cheires obtained the first prize in the Nature category with the image "Gray Whale Plays Pushing Tourists" shot in Puerto Adolfo Lopez Mateos, Baja California (Mexico), featuring a gray whale famous for accompanying boats in a playful way.

You can check out other winners from this year here.