Shamed For Breastfeeding In Public, She 'Covered Up' In The Best Way Ever

People, mothers have had enough of your shaming them for nursing their babies in public. So, if you find it hard to refrain yourself from urging a breastfeeding mother to "cover up", see what this Texas mom did. Her response after being asked to cover up while feeding her baby has got the Internet cheering for her. A picture of the woman - and her epic response - has collected over 2.1 lakh shares and more than 1.2 lakh reactions since it was posted on July 31.

"A friend's daughter-in-law was told to "cover up" while feeding her baby, so she did!" Facebook user Carol Lockwood, who shared the picture, says in her post.

The picture accompanying the post shows the woman adhering to the man's request - but this way:

The woman featured in the picture has been identified as Melanie Dudley. She told TODAY.com that she usually tries to feed her three-month-old baby as discreetly as possible. However, on the day the picture was taken, it was far too hot for her to use the cover and her baby was sweating. "I said, 'You know what? I'm on vacation, I'm taking this off,'" she said.

That's when a stranger asked her to cover up. She was shocked at first but then had a genius idea.

"I just put it (the nursing cover) over my head. I don't know why," she told TODAY.com. "It wasn't like a salacious fight or anything. That was just my response. I had no words so I thought, I'll just cover my head instead."

Her husband clicked a picture of her, and lo and behold, it's now viral and winning the Internet.

"It's 2018. She is feeding her baby! Get over it. It's so sad we live in such a judgmental world," says one Facebook user. "Even better would have been to cover the jerk's head," says another. "I don't understand why people just can't look away if they're offended. Dude, live and let live," says a third.

Ms Dudley hopes now more women are inspired by her story. "Breastfeeding is hard enough," she told Yahoo Lifestyle. "This is another layer we don't need to deal with."

