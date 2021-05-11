Shadow Play: Artist's Creativity Transforms Everyday Objects Into Art

Vincent Bal uses shadow play to complete his illustrations.

The Internet is full of amazing content if we keep an eye for it. During lockdown we discovered many artistic and creative videos on social media platforms. One such awe-inspiring clip of a shadow artist is going viral on Twitter. The clip shows how wonderfully artist Vincent Bal utilises shadows of simple objects to complete his doodles. The Belgian filmmaker calls his artwork 'Shadowlogy'. 'Mack & Becky Comedy, a popular Twitter account focuses on funny content, shared a small clip of a few such artworks. The video has garnered over 1.76 lakh views within a day of being uploaded and left their followers amazed.

In the clip, we can see the 'shadowlogist' create an eye-mask out of a USB wire's shadow. He further uses a fork to outline the hair of one of his characters. The illustrator also uses things like a hand glove, a clip and syringes to complete his drawings.

An impressed user wrote, "Very cool." A curious person tried to crack the secret by commenting, "It seems that the video has been reversed to give the illusion that the item has been placed easily. But still, it's brilliant." Another user just said, "Creativity at its finest."

Vincent Bal is popular on Instagram with around 7.11 lakh followers. He offers limited-edition prints of his artwork for postcards. Mr Bal has several posts dedicated to this quirky form of art that he has mastered.

Mr Bal has contributed in the field of filmmaking as well. He directed a Dutch-Belgian family adventure film known as 'The Zigzag Kid'. He was also on board for films like 'The Bloody Olive' and 'Tour de France'. Mr Bal, who accidentally stumbled upon the shadow shape art in 2016, is now planning a live action film based on it.

After watching his wonderful doodles, you will never be able to look at shadows the same way again. So, why don't you too try your hands at turning shadows of everyday objects into fun doodles?