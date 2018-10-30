Selena Gomez No Longer Most-Followed On Instagram. Here's Who Dethroned Her

A picture shared by Selena Gomez on Instagram.

Selena Gomez is no longer the most followed person on Instagram. The 26-year-old, who held the honour for two years, has now been pushed to the second place by football star Cristiano Ronaldo. A report by Elle announced the shift in rankings a few hours ago, noting that Selena Gomez had 144,308,767 followers to Cristiano Ronaldo's 144,309,204.

The numbers have been neck-to-neck at around 144 million each for the last few months now, but it seems like the Juventus star has come out ahead after Selena announced she was taking a social media break last month.

Selena's last Instagram post was shared on September 24, where she announced that she is taking a break from social media. "Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," she wrote.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo's latest Instagram post was shared only nine hours ago, and has since collected over 4 million 'likes'.

Selena Gomez has spoken time and again about her relationship with Instagram.

"I'm not on the Internet," she told Elle last month. "I haven't been on the internet in months. I don't have my password for Instagram."