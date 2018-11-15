See Flight Attendant's Hilarious Response To Man Who Kept Complaining About Seat

The flight attendant drew a window on a piece of paper for the passenger.

Who amongst us hasn't, at some point, dealt with an irate co-passenger? We all know how annoying it can be to have someone constantly complaining while sitting next to you. Now imagine how flight attendants feel when dealing with difficult passengers day in and day out. However, one flight attendant found a brilliant way to deal with a passenger who would not stop complaining about his seat - and the incident will definitely leave you chuckling.

According to the Mirror, the incident took place during a flight in Japan recently, when a man demanded that he be moved to another row as his seat wasn't next to a window.

His seat wasn't aligned to a window, which is often the case in commercial airplanes, but he wasn't ready to listen to the flight attendant's repeated pleas that there was no other seat available.

After listening to him complain for a while, the flight attendant (who had presumably had enough) came up with a hilarious solution - she drew a window on a piece of paper and stuck it on the blank wall next to the passenger.

Japanese Twitter user @kooo_TmS-suke shared a picture of the window - complete with a view of two clouds floating above the sea - on the micro-blogging website.

Since being shared, the picture of the window has gone viral with over 15,000 'likes' and 8,000 'retweets'.

Here is how people reacted to the amusing incident:

