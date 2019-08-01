Scientists Develop Video Game That Can Be Controlled By The Mind

Researchers in Switzerland have developed a technology which allows people to play video games using only their minds. According to WION, the technology was developed to allow people with severely-impaired motor functions, such as quadriplegia, to play video games using their brains.

The programme, called Brain Driver, is being trialled by people including Samuel Kunz, who was paralysed after an accident. Euro News reports that Mr Kunz is able to operate a digital race car by picturing which way he wants it to move - but that it takes concentration.

"I have to be very concentrated. The connection between my fingers and my brain is not there anymore. I still try to move my fingers just in my head and so that needs a lot of concentration to do it exactly the same way every time," he said.

The operations are controlled using brain signals, transmitted to the computer by electrodes attached to users' heads, explained Dr Rea Lehner to Euro News.

Scientists say that the goal of the project is to ultimately build a system, for people with limited mobility, through which a wheelchair can be controlled by its user's brain signals.

