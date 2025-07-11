Scammer Loots Users Without A Click: Latest Call Forwarding Scam And How To Avoid It

A new type of scam is targeting mobile phone users without requiring them to click on any suspicious links. Known as the call forwarding scam, it tricks people into dialing special codes that silently forward their calls - including one-time passwords (OTPs) - to criminals.

In a recent case, a scammer pretending to be from an authentic organisation called a user about a fake missed parcel. The caller asked the victim to dial a code like *21*phone number#, claiming it would connect them to a supervisor. Instead, this code activated unconditional call forwarding, sending all incoming calls to the scammer's phone.

This method allows fraudsters to receive important calls and OTPs meant for the victim, helping them break into banking or online accounts without needing any malicious apps or links.

The scam was uncovered when the victim noticed unusual activity but no clear sign of malware. With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the system scanned call logs and phone settings and found that call forwarding was active. The AI then guided the user in turning it off and stopping the attack.

Tips to Stay Safe

Experts suggest the following safety steps:

Never dial codes shared by unknown callers. Always verify using official sources.

Use app-based two-factor authentication (2FA) instead of SMS OTPs, which can be intercepted.

Report any suspicious activity immediately through cybercrime helplines like 1930 or the official cybercrime.gov.in portal.

Regularly check for unauthorized call forwarding using the code ##002#, which cancels all forwarding settings.

Growing Need for Awareness

This scam shows how attackers are using smarter tactics. But it also highlights how technology, like AI, can help people protect themselves. Experts say staying alert and maintaining good digital habits are key to staying safe in today's connected world.