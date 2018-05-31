All The Best Memes That The Sanju Trailer Gave Us

We compiled the best memes based on the trailer of Sanju for you to laugh at

Offbeat | | Updated: May 31, 2018 14:04 IST
The trailer of Sanju has given us some great memes and jokes.

The trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited Sanju dropped on Wednesday to near-universal approval. While everyone applauded Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Sanjay Dutt, other actors like Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal also impressed with their performance. It's safe to say now that the trailer has only heightened the anticipation for the movie, which will hit the big screens on June 29. Since being released just yesterday afternoon, the Sanju trailer has garnered over 13 million views on YouTube alone, where it is currently trending on the number 1 spot. In the process, it has also given Twitter the opportunity to do what it does best - come up with some brilliant memes.

We compiled the best memes based on the trailer of Sanju for you to laugh at. Take a look:
 
Sanju is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has earlier starred in Rajkumar Hirani's hits like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. The movie's star-studded cast also includes actors like Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, as well as Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh.

Sanju is not the only movie to have given us hilarious memes. Very recently, it was the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 whose trailer gave us some excellent memes and jokes. Before that, it was a scene from India's entry to the Oscars - Newton - that had become meme-fodder.

Which meme from the Sanju trailer made you laugh the hardest? Do let us know using the comments section below.

 

