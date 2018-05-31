All The Best Memes That The Sanju Trailer Gave Us

We compiled the best memes based on the trailer of Sanju for you to laugh at. Take a look:
This dialogue from the trailer was lit af #SanjuTrailerpic.twitter.com/J9x1NdlMHG- Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 30, 2018
If the biopic is true, this scene should repeat after every 5 minutes! #SanjuTrailerpic.twitter.com/6MnkIZj2oS- Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) May 30, 2018
The headline everyone is waiting for. #SanjuTrailerpic.twitter.com/I2uYrKtArP- Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 30, 2018
Twitter #SanjuTrailerpic.twitter.com/SsqIntg9mS- Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) May 30, 2018
Pure saal me kitne paise karch kiye tumne?- Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) May 31, 2018
Marwadi Boy: pic.twitter.com/bLoRtjicqf
#SanjuTrailerpic.twitter.com/mMzvebX6Yy- Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 30, 2018
When parents finally allow you to go out and play after exams. pic.twitter.com/z7v6V3DVSW- Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) May 30, 2018
Sanju is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has earlier starred in Rajkumar Hirani's hits like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. The movie's star-studded cast also includes actors like Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, as well as Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh.
Sanju is not the only movie to have given us hilarious memes. Very recently, it was the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 whose trailer gave us some excellent memes and jokes. Before that, it was a scene from India's entry to the Oscars - Newton - that had become meme-fodder.
trending news