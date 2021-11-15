On Sania Mirza's 35th Birthday, A Look At Some Of Her Funniest Instagram Videos

Sania Mirza with husband Shoaib Malik as they celebrated her 35th birthday.

Sania Mirza brought in her birthday in Dubai with husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan Mirza Malik by her side. The tennis star re-posted glimpses from the celebration on Instagram Stories last night. Photos and videos shared by those who attended the low-key celebration show that it featured a cake, a garden done up with fairy lights and a live performance from singer Fahmil Khan. Shoaib Malik also shared a birthday message for his wife on Instagram along with an adorable picture of the two together. "Happy birthday Sanu," he wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end.

Meanwhile, Sania herself posted a sweet message for her mother Nasima Mirza, with whom she shares her birthday. "Happy birthday mumma," she wrote while sharing a priceless throwback photo. "Forever grateful for sharing my birthday with you.." Sania Mirza added. Her birthday post for her mother also includes two pictures of the Mirza sisters, Anam and Sania, with their mom.

After their 2010 wedding, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik moved base to Dubai. The tennis star today divides her time between the UAE city and her hometown Hyderabad. After recently reuniting with husband Shoaib in Dubai, she has been sharing some hilarious videos that perfectly sum up married life.

Sania Mirza's most-recent Instagram Reel on married life is sure to leave you in splits. The video begins with a voice off-camera advising the tennis star to stay away from people who don't value her. "Unhi ke ghar mein rehti hun (I live in the house of someone who doesn't)," Sania Mirza lip-syncs to the audio as the camera pans to Shoaib Malik lying in bed and browsing on his phone.

The video has been viewed more than 3 million times since being shared on Thursday - and it's not the only one that shines a spotlight on the funny side of marriage.

Another viral clip from Sania Mirza sums up what a marriage looks like "11 years and a child later". In the clip, we see Shoaib Malik in bed as Sania Mirza follows instructions from a viral Instagram trend: "Give your husband your hand and see what he does with it."

As Sania extends her open hand towards her husband, he only looks confused. Then, he places a baby's milk bottle in her hand - and the ending has left millions in stitches. "1 years of marriage and a child later," Sania Mirza captioned the video.

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has been viewed a staggering 21.5 million times.

In another clip, we see Shoaib Malik in bed (again). "Hi babe. Would you still love me if I was fat?" a pre-recorded audio plays in the background. What happens next? What the video to find out:

Sania Mirza is acing the Instagram game with one hilarious Reel after the other - so much so that BFF Farah Khan Kunder, commenting on one video, wrote: "Full actress you've become."

Aside from videos with Shoaib Malik, she has also been sharing some jaw-dropping 'transition' videos.

Meanwhile, son Izhaan Mirza Malik makes frequent appearances in his mom's Instagram in videos. Sania Mirza's Insta Reels encapsulate problems that would be relatable to anyone raising a toddler.

What do you think of the videos?