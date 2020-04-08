Sania Mirza's Comment On Sister's Throwback Video Has Fans Amused

Sania Mirza with sister Anam Mirza.

Sania Mirza's sister Anam married Asad, son of former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, in December last year. Videos and pictures from three days of celebrations, followed by two receptions, had delighted fans at the time. Now, Anam Mirza has shared a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes action that took place during the big fat wedding - and it is her tennis star sister's topical comment that is making followers laugh out loud.

This morning, Anam Mirza posted a throwback video on Instagram that shows a huge group of friends and family practising a dance routine to Bala from Housefull 4. In the video, people are seen standing a few feet apart from each other as they shake a leg to the hit song, presumably getting ready to perform during one of the wedding functions.

"#AbBasAnamHi, MAJOR MISSING," wrote Anam Mirza while sharing the video, asking everyone missing the madness to comment with an emoji.

While Sania Mirza opted not to respond with the requested emoji, she did drop a comment on the video that left fans amused.

"Social distancing," wrote the 33-year-old tennis player - using a phrase that has become a buzzword of sorts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Her comment has collected a number of 'likes' since being posted less than an hour ago. "Bestest Bala #SocialDistancing2020," wrote one person in the comments section. "Haha amazing social distancing," said another, adding a laughing face emoji at the end.

According to the World Health Organisation, social distancing involves maintaining a distance of three to six feet between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. "When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease," the organisation explains on its website.