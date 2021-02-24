Sania Mirza Shares Birthday Post For The Person She 'Can't Go A Day Without'

A picture shared by Sania Mirza on Instagram.

Sania Mirza shared a birthday post for the "person she can't go a day without" - her younger sister Anam Mirza. The tennis star rang in her sister's birthday with an Instagram post dedicated to her. This morning, she took to the photo and video sharing platform to share a birthday post for Anam, in which she wrote: "Happy birthday to my rock .. to the person who knows more bout me than I know bout myself."

She also shared a series of four pictures which show them together. The first one shows Sania Mirza with Anam on her wedding day. Anam Mirza married Asad, son of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, in December 2019. In the second pic, the two sisters can be seen in bed, while the third is a throwback from one of Anam's pre-wedding functions. The last pic features Sania and Anam smiling for the camera in Paris - which was the destination chosen for Anam's bachelorette trip.

In her post, Sania Mirza went on to praise her sister as her "saviour" and "the person I can't go a day without, my first baby forever..."

She concluded the birthday message with an "I love you."

Since being shared this morning, Sania Mirza's post has racked up over 50,000 'likes' and a ton of comments.

Sania is very close to her younger sister and often shares pictures featuring her on Instagram. In December, she had shared a photo of Anam and her son, Izhaan.

Before that, Sania had also posted a pic which shows the two sisters with their mother

In January, Sania Mirza revealed on social media that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She said in her Instagram post that she had recovered and was lucky enough to not suffer from any major symptoms.