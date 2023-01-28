Samsung Shield Or Rin Soap? This Latest Tech Product Has Left Internet Confused

Internet users hilariously called the Samsung product "Detergent SSD".

Samsung recently launched its latest portable solid-state drive (SSD) T7 Shield. The product promises a lot of storage space and offers durability even in the most challenging environmental conditions. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Samsung India shared an image of the product.

"Rugged durability, at your service. Use T7 Shield PSSD, to protect all your files and work, even in the most challenging environmental conditions. T&C apply," Samsung wrote in the caption of the post.

Samsung's Instagram post immediately took the internet by storm as several users pointed out that the product, dark blue in colour, looks similar to Rin detergent soap. In the comment section of the post, while some users jokingly wrote that they believed that it was a Rin detergent soap advertisement," others hilarious called the product "Detergent SSD".

"When I saw the image i felt Samsung is going to launch to compete with RIN soaps," wrote one user. "I thought it was Rin Detergent soap advertisement," said another.

A third user commented, "Le me confusing it with surfexcel sabun (soap)," while a fourth added, "I swear this looked like a freaking rin bar, especially the water all sloshing around - Samsung makes me believe that it's indie by heart."

One user even wrote, "Meri mummy isse sabun samjh kar kapde dho degi (My mother will wash clothes thinking it as soap)" Another hilarious added, "Samsung detergent cake".

Posted just a day ago, Samsung's Instagram post has accumulated nearly 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

