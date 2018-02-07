Same Same But Different: These Pics Are Identical But Reddit Is Confused

February 07, 2018
Can you solve the secret of this illusion?

If confusing puzzles and optical illusion are your thing this pic going viral is tailor-made for you. Every few days, a new riddle takes over the Internet, leaving people scratching their heads for explanations to solve its mystery. This time the image is two pictures in one. The optical illusion actually shows the same image placed side-by-side but that's what makes it look different. Try it yourself and attempt to solve the secret of this illusion.

The picture was shared one day ago by Reddit user djeclipz. "This is the same photo, side by side. They are not taken at different angles. Both sides are the same, pixel for pixel," says the Reddit user. However, when you look at the pictures together it's hard not to think there's something amiss.
 
This is the same photo, side by side. They are not taken at different angles. Both sides are the same, pixel for pixel.


See what we're talking about?

In case you have doubts that images may be different, here's something that may help:
 
 


Since being shared the illusion has collected over 1400 comments - and still very much counting.

"I just thought my mind was warped until I saw this photo, and now I guarantee it is," says one Reddit user. "This is super weird. I can tell that it's the same picture, but something makes my brain not want to believe it. I wonder what specifically causes that to happen?" says another.

"The left picture has a vertical black edge to compare that angle to while your brain compares the right picture angle to the left picture. This is what makes it look like it is at an angle," explains one Redditor.

What do you think is happening in these pics? Tell us using comments section below.
 

