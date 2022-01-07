Samantha Ruth Prabhu On The End Of BlackBerry: 'This Hurt'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an Instagram Story on the end of BlackBerry

As BlackBerry pulled the plug on their iconic cellphones earlier this week, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was among those who mourned the end of an era. The Canadian company decided to pull the plug on new updates of its operating system, meaning most BlackBerries that became synonymous with the emerging mobile digital culture of recent decades would not operate correctly after January 4, news agency AFP reported.

BlackBerry devices found a niche among politicians and business executives in the early 2000s. Their signature handsets with tiny physical keyboards were once also the go-to for younger people messaging on the BBM instant messaging service - until BlackBerry began to lose favour with the advent of Apple and Android smartphones.

On Thursday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram Stories to bid goodbye to BlackBerry. She shared a graphic which read: "BlackBerry phones will stop working on January 4, signaling the end of an era for the iconic cellphone."

"I don't know why this hurt," the actress wrote while sharing the graphic on her Instagram Stories.

Samantha was not the only one who got nostalgic at the end of BlackBerry. Several social media users took a trip down memory lane as they remembered using these once-ubiquitous phones.

Even though I haven't used it since 2010, I'm sad that my @BlackBerry is now an actual relic of the past. pic.twitter.com/Idvg6OQeuA — Ray Price (@_RayPrice) January 6, 2022

I do miss the BlackBerry — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) January 6, 2022

We, as a society, failed Blackberry not the other way around. https://t.co/Lz7IahHbVK — Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) January 5, 2022

RIP Blackberry. You will be missed. Thank you for your years of service 🙏 #blackberrypic.twitter.com/m3r5OodoQT — MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) January 5, 2022

Held on to my Blackberry till long after iPhone became the thing much to many a mirth . Till 2016 . — Anurag Shrivastava (@hrnext) January 5, 2022

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. She will also work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love.