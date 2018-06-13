Sachin Tendulkar Rescues Injured Bird. "Do Your Bit" He Tells Fans. Watch The injured kite landed on Sachin Tendulkar's balcony

'Master blaster' Sachin Tendulkar has earned much praise on social media for a kind deed on his part. On Thursday, Sachin shared a video, edited into a film, which shows him coming to the aid of an injured kite that landed on his balcony. The video, which has been viewed over 1 million times on Facebook, shows him feeding the kite sitting on his balcony on Thursday morning. "Crows were attacking the injured kite," Sachin can be heard saying in the video before heading out with some bread and chicken to feed the bird.The video then cuts to the evening, when Sachin can be seen with experts from Mumbai-based NGO - Spreading Awareness on Reptiles and Rehabilitation Programme (SARRP). The bird, identified as a juvenile black kite, was found to be severely dehydrated and given an ice bath.Thankfully it recovered within three days and was soon seen flying off happily.Watch the video below:Since being shared online, the video has collected over 54,000 'likes'. "So kind of you to take care of dehydrated bird & save from crows. Great job," writes one commenter. "You are such an inspiration for others," says another.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter