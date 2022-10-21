Sachin Tendulkar Posts Old Image To Wish Virender Sehwag On His 44th Birthday

The picture depicts both of the former cricketers celebrating a wicket.

Virender Sehwag was renowned for his powerful batting and spectacular strokeplay regardless of the situation of the game. The former cricketer was renowned for going all out to achieve a century. The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has shared a post on Twitter wishing him a happy 44th birthday.

A post along with an old photograph from their playing days was shared by the legendary cricketer on Twitter on Thursday. The shared picture depicts both of the former cricketers celebrating a wicket.

Chauke pe chauka maarte huye 44 par pahunch gaye. Ab 44 se 50 ke liye 6 banta hai!😜



Happy birthday Viru! pic.twitter.com/4Kh8QksvRi — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2022

While sharing the post, referring to Mr Sehwag's batting style, Mr Tendulkar wrote, "Hitting a boundary after boundary, you have reached 44. Now hit a six to cross 50."

The post has become a social media sensation after being shared on Twitter. It has garnered over 64,000 likes and more than 3,300 retweets. Twitter users have flooded the post's comment area with warm birthday wishes to Mr Sehwag.

"Many many Happy returns of the day to the legend Virender Sehwag. Indeed, the way you used to blast was always a pleasure to watch, "wrote one user.

Remembering those old times, another said, "What a timing of this timeless picture," while sharing the post.

"Happy Birthday Viru paaji. You, along with Sachin Sir, Yuvi, Dada and Dravid Sir, gave us a lot of joy & happiness. God bless you all," commented another.