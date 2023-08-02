Russian Cat As Tall As 4-Year-Old Child Stuns Internet

Kefir the cat is a Maine Coon, one of the largest domesticated cat breeds.

A cat is making waves on social media for its size. The feline is a pet of Yulina Minina, who lives in Stary Oskol town in Russia's Belgorod region. The woman keeps sharing the video of her huge cat on Instagram, which she said is the size of her four-year-old daughter, Anechka. In the most recent clip, the cat can be seen standing on its hind legs and reaching for the door's handle. Ms Minina said that the cat names Kefir is a Maine Coon, one of the largest domesticated cat breeds.

In the video, Kefir is seen rushing outside after opening the door to stretch its long limbs in the sun before relaxing in the garden. Other clips and photos show Ms Minina, her daughter and Kefir spending time together in the house.

One adorable clip sees the inseparable pair lounging on the sofa, while the youngster watched cartoons.

"Beautiful, beautiful baby. Wow! Our pets are better than many people. They deserve our love and deep care. Pretty baby I will say prayers to keep you in Gods care," one user commented on her Instagram post.

"That cat eats better than a 4 year old Ukrainian girl," said another. "I'm in love with this guy," said a third user.

Maine Coons are domesticated cats that originated from the US state of Maine. Known for their size, they are one of the oldest natural breeds in North America.

According to Maine government website, everything about the Maine Coon points to its adaptation to a harsh climate - like glossy coat, which is heavy and water-resistant. The long, bushy tail which the cat wraps around himself when he curls up to sleep can protect him from cold winters.

