Bengaluru Man, Wearing Zomato T-Shirt, Delivers Resume In Pastry Box

Aman Khandelwal said he's looking for a management trainee position or APM role.

If there was a list of ways to find a job, then this person's idea will get the top slot. Reason? He has found a unique way to get the attention of the employers.

Dressed as a Zomato executive, Aman Khandelwal delivered his resume in a box of pineapple pastries to a couple of start-ups in Bengaluru.

Mr Khandelwal has also dropped pictures of himself, wearing a Zomato T-shirt, and a box of pastries on Twitter. A note attached to the box read, "Most resumes end up in the trash. But mine in your belly."

"Dressed as a Zomato delivery boy, I delivered my resume in a box of pastry. Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru," he tweeted.

Mr Khandelwal, who has completed his MBA from the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR), Pune, is looking for a management trainee position or APM role.

In a follow-up tweet, he also shared the link to his LinkedIn profile.

Aman Khandelwal's idea of a job hunt has created a lot of buzz on social media.

After looking at the images shared by Mr Khandelwal, a curious user asked, “Where's the resume here?”

Impressed with the idea, another said, "Aman, you have a bright future because your out-of-the-box thought of sending a resume is commendable. You need little patience further as per my experience the 1st person who hires you wil be lucky."

"Hey dude, you will find your dream job soon..you have a different unique vision, someone who understands your visions will soon connect you," said another user.

A few thought that this is not the best way to get noticed.

Meanwhile, a user pointed out that the exact line was used by someone in the US. He wrote, “This is an exact template of a guy who delivered a resume with doughnuts in the US. Should have delivered biriyani :)”

Some wanted to know at which addresses the boxes were delivered.

An user appreciated Mr Khandelwal's idea of not picking the customary chocolate pastries.

I wud give him job for typically nt choosing chocolate pastry.I love pineapple pastries.

✌✌✌

Meanwhile, Zomato wasn't impressed with his "gig" and said that the “impersonation is not so cool”. The company wrote, "Hey Aman, hope your 'gig' landed you something meaningful. The idea was great, execution - top of the line, impersonation - not so cool."

As per Aman Khandelwal's resume, he also holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of Rajasthan.