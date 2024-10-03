'Rs 45,000 For 1-Bedroom Flat?': Viral Post Sparks Outrage Over Mumbai's Soaring Rent

Chawls are a distinct type of housing in Mumbai, traditionally home to working-class families.

In yet another instance highlighting Mumbai's spiralling rental market, a one-bedroom apartment (1BHK) in the city's Matunga East area has captured the internet's attention, reigniting debate about the cost of living in India's financial capital. A viral post of the flat, shared on X, has sparked discussions similar to the recent outcry over a washing machine precariously placed above a commode in another cramped Mumbai apartment.

The apartment, described as having an "old vibe," features a small living room, bedroom, and kitchen, with a staircase leading to a loft for additional storage. However, it is the asking rent of Rs 45,000 that has triggered widespread backlash online. The post, captioned "They are renting out an old chawl for Rs 45,000, calling it 'old school' or 'old vibes.' Capitalism has commodified poverty to the next level."

purani chawl ko old school/old vibes bolkr 45k rent pr de rhe capitalism has commodified poverty to a next level 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aK5KjRu6OR — The J. (@thehadesofdead) October 2, 2024

On X (formerly Twitter), one user commented, "45k for a common toilet shared by 200 others? Errr."

"This looks worse than some govt college hostels, tbh," one person remarked. Another said, "Mumbai never ceases to disgust," while a third added, "My first apartment in the US was cheaper..."

Instagram users also raised questions, with an individual asking, "Don't you feel ashamed asking for 45K?" Another quipped, "The rent should be 1 crore," poking fun at the exorbitant prices for modest housing in the city.