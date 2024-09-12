'Rs 30 Lakh Package, No In-Laws': Woman's Groom Criteria Sparks Debate

A woman's extensive list of requirements for a future husband has ignited widespread discussion online, drawing varied reactions from social media users. The woman, a divorcee with a BEd degree and an annual income of Rs 1.3 lakh, has set a high bar for potential suitors. Her ideal partner must earn at least Rs 30 lakh per year, or $96,000 (approximately Rs 80 lakh) if residing abroad. Additionally, she expects her future spouse to own a 3+ BHK independent house where her dependent parents can also reside.

She has also specified a preference for a partner with an MBA or MS (preferably from the US) and working as a software engineer. "Her qualities and salary Expected husband qualities and salary," the user who shared her profile on X noted.

Her qualities and salary 🤡

Expected husbands qualities and salary🗿🗿 pic.twitter.com/NGgJvVvN9l — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) September 10, 2024

The woman's profile further highlights her love for travel and five-star hotels, and she has made it clear that household chores are not her responsibility. She expects a cook and maid to be employed and prefers living separately from her in-laws.

The post has drawn significant attention, with many users expressing their opinions. One user commented, "She wants an unmarried person though she is divorced. Her parents will stay with her but not the in-laws. Her salary is Rs 11,000 month which is equal to a maid's salary in city areas. But she wants her husband to be well maintained."

Another user questioned, "Rs 132,000 per annum salary and she says her hobby is 5-star hotels, wonder what that means. And surprise me with Louis Vuitton, that was the highlight."

Criticism also focused on her expectations versus her financial reality. "She can't stand her in-laws but expects the poor guy to move in with them! She makes Rs 11,000 a month and still wants a full-time maid and cook? Talk about next-level priorities!" a comment read.

Others weighed in on the nature of modern relationships. "Marriages are becoming more like a business contract nowadays," observed one individual, while another remarked, "She has too many high expectations."

The post has garnered over 1.5 million views, reflecting the intense interest and debate surrounding the woman's high standards for a future partner.