Robot Apocalypse Begins? 'Synthetic Human' Springs To Life In Chilling Video

Scientists in Poland have built a robot that moves incredibly like a human. It's called Protoclone, and it's unlike other robots because it has fake muscles, bones, and joints under see-through skin.

Protoclone is prepared by Clone Robotics, a startup based in the United States and Poland.It is a full-bodied synthetic human prototype that has captivated and unsettled audiences in equal measure.

Usually, robots walk in a stiff, awkward way. But Protoclone's movements are very smooth and lifelike. A video shows it hanging from a ceiling and moving its arms and legs, almost like a puppet. It looks a bit scary, kind of like something from a science fiction movie.

Watch the video here:

The company that made it says Protoclone is the first robot that can walk on two legs with a body that works like a real human's. They are working to make robots move more naturally.

Clone Robotics shared the video with a caption that reads, "Protoclone, the world's first bipedal, musculoskeletal android. The Protoclone is a faceless, anatomically accurate, synthetic human with over 200 degrees of freedom, over 1,000 myofibres, and 500 sensors."

The video quickly went viral on social media, racking up millions of views and sparking widespread discussion.

"Finally, it has legs!!! I've been waiting since middle school to see this," commented one user.

"While this alternative line of robotics may start slow, in just two years it could surpass humanoid robotics," said another user.