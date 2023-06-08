Real Or AI-Generated? Photo Of Tom Cruise's Stunt Doubles Confuses Internet

The photo showing Tom Cruise has confused social media users.

Actor Tom Cruise is gearing up for the release of his new movie 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'. The trailer of the film was released last month and took the internet by storm. And now, a photo showing Tom Cruise's stunt doubles is going viral. It shows three men dressed in white shirts, with identical hairstyles and facial features. The resemblance is so uncanny that it is hard for social media users to decide who is the real Tom Cruise?

The three men are posing for the camera with their arms around each other. All of them are smiling. While two men are seen wearing white shirts and black trousers, the third character is wearing white shirt and beige-coloured pant.

See the viral photo below:

Tom Cruise's stunt doubles 🙀 pic.twitter.com/jlgznLcyXH — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) June 7, 2023

Many users have claimed that the photo has been created using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and none of the men are actually Tom Cruise.

"AI at its finest," commented one user. "Can the real cruise please stand up," tweeted another.

Some of the users who have posted the picture have claimed that it was clicked at the wrap-up party of 'Mission Impossible 7' but there is no official confirmation of that.

The actor will return as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the seventh instalment of the 'Mission Impossible' franchise.

The trailer shows him riding a motorcycle off a cliff, engaging in a knife fight atop a speeding train as it nosedives into water, and several other death-defying stunts.

As per Hollywood Reporter, "Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission - not even the lives of those he cares about most."

The film, directed, produced and written by Christopher McQuarrie, will release in theatres on July 12, 2023.