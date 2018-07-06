Rat Fights Snake In Intense Video. The End May Leave You Surprised

The incident reportedly took place in Puning, China's Guangdong province

If ever there was a time to use the word "nope", this would be it. A video of a fierce battle between two creatures deemed scary and creepy by most people was captured in China. And one look at the video will make you shudder. This epic fight we're talking about involved a rat and a snake. And chances are, you won't be able to guess how it ended.

The incident reportedly took place in Puning, China's Guangdong province on July 2. It opens to show the rat and the snake engaged in a fight. A few seconds into the video it becomes clear that it is the rat attacking the snake while the latter tries it's best to escape. At one point, the snake manages to get slightly away. Sadly for it, the determined rodent grabs its head and drags it into the bushes.

It's unclear if the snake was a venomous one and what caused it to accept defeat against a rat several times smaller that it.

Last year, a similar video of a rat and a snake went viral, but with one big difference - it showed a snake dangling from an air conditioner with a rat in its mouth. What's worse is that it's seen slithering into the AC vent with the rat still in tow. The heebie-jeebies-inducing video, hardly 10-seconds-long, collected millions of views on Facebook.