Rare Condition Leaves Baby Looking Like Einstein As Her Hair Can't Be Combed

Eighteen-month-old Layla Davis was diagnosed with the condition earlier this month.

A toddler in the United Kingdom is being compared to Albert Einstein and Boris Johnson for her messy blonde locks. Eighteen-month-old Layla Davis was born with Uncombable Hair Syndrome (UHS), which leads to dry and frizzy hair that cannot be flattened down. She was formally diagnosed earlier this month. She lives with her family in Great Blakenham, in Suffolk. Davis' mother Charlotte and father Kevin told local publications that they have tried blow-drying and conditioning her hair but to no avail.

"She was fluffy from when she was about one and then after that it started growing more and more outwards," Charlotte, 28, told Metro.

"I think I was in denial and kept saying it was going to go flat," she added.

Scientists say that there are only 100 cases of UHS across the world.

"I was really proud to get the diagnosis because it's so rare. Part of the reason I delayed getting her tested for it is because there's only one hundred people with it in the world - the chances of having it are so slim," said Charlotte.

What is Uncombable Hair Syndrome?

According to Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Centre (GARD) of the US government, UHS is a rare disorder of the hair shaft of the scalp. It is usually characterised by silvery-blond or straw-coloured hair that is disorderly, stands out from the scalp, and cannot be combed flat.

The syndrome has been found to be caused by genetic changes in the genes PADI3, TGM3, and TCHH, said the article on GARD. The condition was first identified in 1973.

While there is no cure, the condition usually gets better or goes away completely around the start of puberty.