Ranthambore Tiger Chases Tourist Vehicle In Dramatic Video

A tiger was filmed chasing a tourist vehicle in Ranthambore. (Representative Image)

Spotting a tiger during a wildlife safari may be a memorable experience for most tourists - but some tourists in Rajasthan recently received a shock when the big cat started chasing their vehicle. The incident occurred at the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur on Sunday. A scary video of the chase is being widely circulated online.

In the 19-second clip, the tiger is seen fiercely chasing a tourist jeep. The big cat runs alongside the vehicle, keeping pace with it even as the driver speeds up in an attempt to outrun it. The vehicle finally appears to lose the tiger by reversing and going in the opposite direction.

The video was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, where it has collected a ton of shocked comments.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH Rajasthan: Tiger chases a tourist vehicle in Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur. (1 December 2019) pic.twitter.com/CqsyyPfYn2 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

The video has been viewed almost 14,000 times since it was shared on the microblogging website on Monday. Here is how Twitter users reacted to the video:

Seems that they entered it's region. Tigers do not tolerate that. — ନ୍ୟାୟପତି ବଂଶୀ କୃଷ୍ଣ (Nyayapati Vamshi Krishna) (@nvkcivil20) December 2, 2019

It must be a tigress with her cubs nearby. — ShafiMohhamedKhatana (@mohhamed_shafi) December 2, 2019

scary! — Pathologist Jaimin (@DrJaiminPanchal) December 2, 2019

Last month, a video of a tigress chasing a tourist vehicle in the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has gone viral on social media. After the incident, forest department officials had asked drivers and tourist guides to maintain a minimum of 50-metre distance from the felines in the forest.