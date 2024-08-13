Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Time, History And Significance

Raksha Bandhan 2024: The thread ceremony would begin at 1:30 pm on August 19.

Raksha Bandhan, also referred to as the festival of Rakhi, is celebrated annually to mark the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. The festival is celebrated in the month of Shravan - generally in August. On this occasion, sisters tie a thread, known as rakhi, on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their good health and prosperity. Sisters also apply tilak on their brother's forehead and they exchange sweets and gifts with each other.

Date

Raksha Bandhan, which means "safety" and "bond" in literal translation, honours the special relationship between siblings. The festival is celebrated on the day of the full moon, or Purnima, in the Hindu month of Shravan. It falls on August 19 this year.

Time

Drik Panchang states that the Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony would begin at 1:30 pm and will go on for seven hours and 48 minutes, ending at 9:08 pm on August 19.

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time- 01:30 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha- 09:51 pm to 10:53 am

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 10:53 am to 12:37 pm

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:04 am on August 19

Purnima Tithi Ends - 11:55 pm on August 19

History

Hindu mythology states that during the time of Mahabharat, Lord Krishna inadvertently cut his finger while using the Sudarshan chakra. Draupadi covered the wound with a piece of cloth. Lord Krishna was touched by her deed and responded by promising to keep her safe from any harm. During the Chirharan incident, when the Kauravas tried to shame and dishonour Draupadi, Lord Krishna appeared and protected her from humiliation when no one else could.

Significance

A sister applies tilak to the brother's forehead and then ties the rakhi around his wrist for his health and prosperity. The brother thanks her by giving her something in exchange. Nowadays, even friends and distant relatives have begun the habit of tying rakhi to each other in addition to brothers and sisters.