Rahul Gandhi's 'Jaddu Ki Jhappi' For PM Narendra Modi Breaks Twitter

July 20, 2018
Rahul Gandhi sealed his explosive speech by walking up to PM Modi and giving him a viralworthy hug.

The no-confidence motion debate in Parliament took an unexpected turn this afternoon. After launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi ended by referring to himself as 'Pappu' and then sealed his explosive speech by walking up to PM Modi and giving him a viralworthy hug. He was rewarded with instant and intense attention on social media. Pictures and videos flooded Twitter, which is hard at work trying to preserve the moment for posterity with jokes and memes. The hashtag #NoConfidenceMotion and 'Rahul Gandhi' have been trending on the micro-blogging site and are unlikely to drop off the list any time soon.

From designating this day as 'national hug day' to drawing comparisons to the original "jaddu ki jhappi" from Munnabhai MBBS, here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi.

For those of you who aren't sure why Baba Siddique is being invoked (in more tweets than just this one) - the politician's annual iftaar party was where then-warring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shared a hug some years ago.


The debate over the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government is currently underway in the Lok Sabha. The keenly-watched debate was kicked off by Jayadev Galla of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that moved the no-trust motion. It was, however, Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on the Prime Minister, followed by his embrace that became the defining moment during the Monsoon session.

"You can abuse me, you can call me Pappu, but I don't have a speck of hatred against you. I will take out this hatred out of you and turn it into love. I am the Congress," Mr Gandhi said. He then walked over to the Prime Minister and hugged him.

Share your thoughts on the hug that was felt across Twitter using the comments section.

