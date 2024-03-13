Rahul Dravid's Classic Shots Matched With Jagjit Singh's Singing, Internet Is In Awe

Rahul Dravid's batting was known for its elegance and classic shots.

The present coach of the Indian cricket team and former captain of the Indian national team, Rahul Dravid, has had a significant impact on the sport. Known for his impeccable technique and solid batting performances, Dravid is often hailed as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket.

A video of Rahul Dravid has taken the internet by storm, capturing the hearts of cricket enthusiasts everywhere. In this special footage, Dravid showcases a stunning array of traditional cricket strokes, including straight drives, cover drives, square drives, leg glances, cuts, pull shots, and hook shots. What sets this video apart is the soulful background music - the timeless ghazal "Kal Chaudhvin Ki Raat Thi" by the legendary singer Jagjit Singh. The combination of Dravid's classic shots with the timeless melody creates a truly mesmerising spectacle, drawing viewers into a world of graceful shots.

The video has garnered immense attention online, amassing 2 million views, over 1 lakh likes, and numerous comments.

"Sachin Tendulkar is God... Sourav Ganguly is the god of the off-side. VVS Laxman is the God of the 4th inning... But when the doors of the temple are closed, even God is behind the Wall of India," commented a user.

"That stance, that footwork, and those shots..." wrote another user.

"People need to realise how important Dravid was in ODI for India, especially in years when Sachin started becoming less influential after 1999 (not saying Sachin was still not great, but pre-99 Sachin and post-99 Sachin were different). Test match Dravid was one of the best ever, but his ODI record in any era (except Sachin and Sourav's) would've made him one of the all-time greats," commented a third user.

What made Rahul Dravid truly special was his batting style. Unlike many flashy batsmen, Dravid was known for his solid technique and unwavering concentration. He could anchor the innings for hours, frustrating bowlers and building a strong foundation for the team's score. This earned him the nickname "The Wall" for his solidity at the crease.

However, there was more to Dravid's batting than just elegance and classic shots. He could also play some great strokes, particularly his cuts and drives, and score crucial runs when needed. This combination of solidity and occasional brilliance made him a truly unique and valuable player for India for almost 16 years.