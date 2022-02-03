Queen's Platinum Jubilee Souvenirs Manufactured With An Awkward Typo

Souvenirs for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee were printed with a typo.

A spelling error on thousands of souvenirs manufactured for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee is proving to be a costly mistake. According to People magazine, over 10,000 cups, tea sets and designer plates have been printed with the line: "the Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II". The souvenirs feature an illustration of the monarch surrounded by her coat of arms along with the misprint.

The memorabilia items were meant to commemorate the Queen's 70-year reign, but the misspelling of "jubilee" has rendered them almost unsaleable.

Wholesale Clearance, a company which deals in bankrupt stock, is now trying to sell off the misprinted souvenirs as collector's items. The company said they were approached by a Chinese manufacturing company which made the spelling error while printing the commemorative crockery.

Photo Credit: Wholesale Clearance

"The manufacturers produced some wonderful souvenir items in an attempt to muscle in on the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee but were left high and dry when their fulfilment partner in the UK decided they would not take the souvenir stock due to a translation error," they wrote on their website.

"What could be more unique than our limited-edition misprinted crockery?" Karl Baxter, CEO of Wholesale Clearance, told BBC. "This could be your chance to get your hands on a novelty souvenir for a fraction of the price," he added.

Wholesale Clearance is advertising the stock as "Souvenir Stock with Slight Typo Mistake." The whole stock has been put on sale for 32,400 pounds.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British monarch to rule for 70 years this Sunday (February 6), in a historic milestone that signals the start of her Platinum Jubilee year. The 95-year-old monarch will mark the anniversary of the death of her father in private, before a series of public celebrations planned for early June, reports news agency AFP.