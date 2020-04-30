Python Swallows Deer In Viral Video From Uttar Pradesh. Brave Enough To Watch?

A Burmese python swallows a deer in this viral video.

A Burmese python was filmed swallowing a whole deer at the Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh. A hair-raising video of the incident that took place last year has now resurfaced on social media, leaving many shocked. The footage went viral after Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter to share it two days ago.

Burmese pythons are one of the largest snakes on Earth, according to the National Geographic. They kill their prey by constriction, coiling their bodies around the animal until it suffocates. These huge snakes also possess stretchy ligaments in their jaws that allow them to swallow their food whole.

In the video shared by Mr Kaswan, the Burmese python can be seen coiling itself around a spotted deer in the Dudhwa National Park and Tiger Reserve. The video was filmed last year by WildLense, who shared it on YouTube with the caption, "Burmese Python killed this spotted deer and started swallowing. We were at the right place and bang on time."

Mr Kaswan described the scene as "unbelievable" while sharing the video on Twitter.

The video has been viewed more than 21,000 times since it was posted on the microblogging platform. It has also collected a number of shocked comments and curious questions from viewers, some of which WildLense answered. The group explained that pythons are able to digest even horns and often prey on deer.

Last year, a nine-feet-long python strayed into the backyard of a house in Gujarat's Vadodara district, where it swallowed a cat and later coughed it out.